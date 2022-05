A car bombing outside the office of the International Red Cross in Baghdad kills at least 10 people. Another bomb explodes near the Ministry of Industry. Several more bombs explode at police stations. Three U.S. soldiers are among the dozens killed. The blasts come a day after an attack on the Al Rasheed hotel, which is occupied by the U.S.-led coalition authority. NPR's Jacki Lyden reports.

Copyright 2003 NPR