'Prairie Diaries': Tabitha Green

Neva Grant, NPR News / / Two years after she wrote her diary, Tabitha Green works at McDonald's, attends a local community college, and is expecting a baby in December.

Following is Tabitha Green's "Prairie Diary" recollecting her day in Kansas, Oct. 11, 2001:

Hi! My name is Tabitha Green. I'm 16 years old. I live in Wamego, Kansas, which is in Pottawatomie County.

Our town is really small. It consists of 1 grocery store, 4 gas stations, 4 restaurants, but nothing for us teenagers to do in our spare time. Most of us play sports and have club events, but when not at these events, teenagers are doing drugs, drinking, or just flat out getting into trouble. Our town doesn't understand that we need more things for us to do, than get hounded by the cops cause they think something is going on. But it also depends on who you are.

Our school system is stupid. There are so many rules and codes ... No one takes time to hear what we teenagers have to say, they just want us to be stuck at home and out of trouble, but it's hard to do when there's trouble wherever you go ... Who knows. Our town needs more things to do.

Sincerely,

Tabitha Green

