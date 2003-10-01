© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kay: No Banned Iraqi Weapons Found So Far

By Vicky O'Hara
Published October 1, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

Former U.N. weapons inspector David Kay tells Congress that no evidence has been found to date of Iraqi weapons of mass destruction. Congress is preparing to weigh President Bush's request for an additional $600 million to continue the hunt for banned Iraqi arms. The request was part of Bush's $87 billion funding request for operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. Hear NPR's Vicky O'Hara and Charles Duelfer, formerly with the U.N. Special Commission on Iraq.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Tags

NPR News
Vicky O'Hara
Victoria (Vicky) O'Hara is a diplomatic correspondent for NPR. Her coverage of the State Department and foreign policy issues can be heard on the award-winning Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition as well as on NPR's newscasts.