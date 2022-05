U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld visits Baghdad to assess the security situation there as the U.S. seeks to enlist more U.N. help in postwar Iraq. Rumsfeld says 10,000 to 15,000 more soldiers are needed, but he doesn't want to use American troops. Allies want the United States to cede more administrative control of the nation to U.N. authorities. NPR's Emily Harris reports.

