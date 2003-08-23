© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
The Unfinished Business of the March on Washington

By Phillip Martin
Published August 23, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

Phillip Martin reports on the reflections of people in Massachusetts who attended the civil rights March on Washington four decades ago. They talk about their participation in the event, and about what has and hasn't changed in the African-American community since then.

Phillip Martin
Phillip is the supervising senior editor for News & Notes with Ed Gordon. He also is executive producer of Lifted Veils Productions, Inc., a nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to exploring and investigating issues that divide society. He is former race relations correspondent for NPR. As such, he reported on the many ways that race intersects other social, political, and economic concerns. Phillip has contributed reports to the BBC, CBC radio and television, the VOA, On the Media, The World, Marketplace, and other outlets. He has written articles and essays on race, history, and film for The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, Boston Globe, Christian Science Monitor, and other publications.