/ / The lights of lower Manhattan blaze under the Brooklyn Bridge as electricity returned to New York City Aug. 15, following the largest power outage in U.S. history.

/ / The New York City subway returns to service after a 33-hour stoppage due to the blackout.

Congress opens its investigation into the cause of the largest electrical outage in U.S. history. Two other probes -- one by a joint U.S.-Canadian task force and the other by the North American Electric Reliability Council -- are already under way. Analysts express concern over possible conflicting recommendations. Hear NPR's David Kestenbaum.

