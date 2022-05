A probe into the largest electrical outage in U.S. history focuses on an area in northern Ohio, where an investigator says three transmission lines failed just before the blackout. In New York City, power has been restored to most areas. But grid overseers warn of more rolling blackouts as a new work week begins. Hear NPR's Jennifer Ludden, NPR's Scott Horsley and NPR's Mike Pesca.

