A U.S. soldier dies and eight others are wounded in an ambush west of Baghdad. In a separate attack, a bomb kills one U.S. soldier and wounds another. A third incident involving grenade attacks kills two Iraqis traveling with a U.S. convoy. And U.S. officials say two American soldiers appear to have been abducted north of Baghdad. Hear NPR's Deborah Amos.

