Sri Lankan Women Flock to Mideast for Jobs

The globalization of job markets has meant that in a tiny, impoverished nation such as Sri Lanka, those seeking work and a better life have to go elsewhere. In Sri Lanka it isn't the men who migrate for foreign jobs, but women -- wives and mothers -- who find work as maids in the Middle East. They leave husbands, children and families behind, sending home money to better feed, house and clothe them. The loss of so many of their women folk has traumatized Sri Lankan village life. Sandy Tolan reports.

