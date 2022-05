Britain names Jeremy Greenstock, its U.N. ambassador, as its special representative to Iraq. The appointment of Greenstock, a fluent Arabic speaker, comes as peacemaking and reconstruction efforts in Iraq encounter difficulties. In Basra, Iraqi officials say oil exports are on target to resume this month, but that post-war looting and sabotage of oil plants are hurting oil production. Hear NPR's Guy Raz and NPR's Nick Spicer.

