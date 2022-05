Unidentified gunmen in Iraq attack American troops at a checkpoint, killing two U.S. soldiers and wounding at least seven others. Two of the attackers are killed when U.S. troops return fire. The incident comes a day after one U.S. soldier dies in an ambush in northern Iraq and another is killed by a land mine or unexploded ordnance in Baghdad. Hear NPR's Nick Spicer.

Copyright 2003 NPR