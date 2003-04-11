© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Putin, Chirac, Schroeder Discuss U.N. Role in Iraq

By Lawrence Sheets,
Scott Simon
Published April 11, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

Russia's President Putin hosts a meeting in St. Petersburg with French President Chirac and German Chancellor Schroeder. The three leaders, who led opposition to the U.S. invasion of Iraq, now seek a prominent role for the United Nations in governing and rebuilding Iraq. Hear NPR's Scott Simon and NPR's Lawrence Sheets.

Lawrence Sheets
Scott Simon
