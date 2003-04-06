© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bush, Blair Discuss Post-Saddam Iraq

By Don Gonyea,
Melissa Block
Published April 6, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

President Bush meets British Prime Minister Tony Blair today in Belfast, Northern Ireland, to plan for new leadership of Iraq. Blair wants a larger role for the United Nations than Bush has indicated would be welcome. Hear from NPR's Melissa Block and NPR's Don Gonyea.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Tags

NPR News
Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
See stories by Don Gonyea
Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
See stories by Melissa Block