The small town of Conyers, southeast of Atlanta, has lost two soldiers in Iraq -- Pfc. Diego Rincon, 19, and Army Spc. Jamaal Addison, 22. Conyers has been growing because of its proximity to Georgia's capital city, but it still has a small-town personality -- and many people there have passionate feelings about the war, and the town's losses. Hear NPR's Kathy Lohr.

Copyright 2003 NPR