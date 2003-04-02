© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Bush: 'Vise is Closing' on Saddam

By Don Gonyea
Published April 2, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

Speaking to Marines at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, President Bush says "a vise is closing" on Saddam Hussein's regime and that the United States "will not stop until Iraq is free." Bush also offers condolences to families of Marines killed in the war with Iraq. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.

Don Gonyea
