U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld warns Syria and Iran to stay out of the war in neighboring Iraq. Rumsfeld accuses Syria of shipping military gear to Iraqi forces, an allegation Syria's foreign ministry called "unfounded." Rumsfeld also warns Iraqi exiles entering the country from Iran that they will be treated as "combatants" if they join the fighting. Hear NPR's Scott Horsley.

Copyright 2003 NPR