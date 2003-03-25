© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Confusion Surrounds Reports from Basra

Published March 25, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

Conflicting reports surround military action in the southern Iraqi port city of Basra. British air forces fire on a large, heavily armed tank column seen leaving the city, although its destination remains unclear. British military headquarters in Kuwait says Basra is a military objective, but there's no indication of when or if an invasion may take place. Officials also have not confirmed reports of a civilian uprising in the city. Hear the BBC's Clive Myrie.

