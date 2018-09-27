Would you leave Facebook if you could take all your friends and photos with you?

Earlier this week, the founders of Instagram up and left Facebook five years after Facebook bought their company. But quitting isn't so easy for the rest of us. Facebook has our friends, our pictures and our snarky comments. It's why there are so few real competitors. And if you switch to a smaller social network, it's pretty lonely. But earlier this year, Microsoft, Facebook, Google and Twitter announced a project to make it easier to move your personal information between services. That data portability is just what it sounds like — creating the option for users to move on. Host Molly Wood talks with Kevin Bankston, director of the Open Technology Institute at New America, a think tank in Washington, D.C., about one big reason for the portability project: the European privacy law known as GDPR. (09/27/18)