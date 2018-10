If you love football, what could be better than catching a game just a short walk from where you live? If you're a Green Bay Packers fan, this could become a reality. As reported in Bloomberg, the NFL side plans to build more than 200 homes a block from their Lambeau Field site. This is part of a growing trend among sports franchises; developing the real estate around a stadium. But who’s up for living there?

