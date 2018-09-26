The rollout of 5G service marks a new era in wireless communications, with fast internet speeds expected to spur on advances like driverless cars and remote surgeries. The demand will be high, and the Federal Communications Commission is seeking to limit the municipal fees that wireless companies must pay to install their new 5G antennas. While many urban areas face a loss of revenue under the new rule, underserved communities may find the digital divide has grown even larger.
Who's going to pay for 5G?
By Kim Adams • 3 hours ago