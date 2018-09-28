What could be next for Elon Musk following the SEC lawsuit?

(Markets Edition) In the wake of the SEC filing a lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk for what it says were misleading tweets that hurt investors, we spoke to a former SEC lawyer to talk about what the outspoken Musk could be facing. Also, we check in with economist Chris Low about the markets. Then, we look into E-Verify, the electronic government system that checks if workers are indeed U.S. citizens or eligible to work in the U.S. Today's show is sponsored by GAIN Capital Group (gaincapital.com) and Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace). (09/28/18)