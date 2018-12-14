We're in a world of debt

What could ride-share companies do for the health care system in the U.S.? Uber, Lyft and health-transportation startups are developing partnerships with health care providers to give people rides to medical appointments. Apple is making moves to Austin, Texas with a new $1 billion office complex in the Texas capital. Plus, the global debt has reached $184 trillion, according to a new report from the International Monetary Fund. We look at just how meaningful — or not — that large number is. Today's show is sponsored by Orvis, Selligent and Indeed.