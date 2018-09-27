WATCH LIVE: Kavanaugh, Ford Testify About Sexual Assault Allegation

Not seeing the video? Click here.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is back in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding his Supreme Court nomination after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. The first woman to publicly accuse him, Christine Blasey Ford, is testifying before the panel first. Kavanaugh will be questioned separately after her.

Ford alleges that Kavanaugh groped her and tried to remove her clothes when they were in high school 36 years ago. Kavanaugh denies the allegation.

Ford and Kavanaugh released their opening statements on Wednesday.

Kavanaugh again denies the allegation "categorically and unequivocally."

"I am not questioning that Dr. Ford may have been sexually assaulted by some person in some place at some time. But I have never done that to her or to anyone," his written testimony said.

Republicans, including President Trump, have called the claims part of a "smear" campaign against Kavanaugh's nomination. In her opening statement, Ford says she believes that telling her story is her "civic duty."

"I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified," she says.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has called in an outside attorney to assist with questioning during Thursday's hearing. Rachel Mitchell is a sex crime prosecutor from Arizona who has pushed for best practices in investigations to protect and serve victims of assault.

The committee is scheduled to vote on the Kavanaugh nomination Friday morning as Republican leaders appear eager to move ahead on the nomination and get it to the Senate floor quickly. Democrats have continued calling for delays to the hearing and the committee vote until the FBI investigates claims against Kavanaugh. There has been no indication that would happen.

