Unpacking this week's news at Tesla and Facebook

There are two big stories swirling around two of the tech world's biggest names at the end of this week: Tesla and Facebook. Tesla's leadership is up in the air after the Securities and Exchange Commission announced Thursday it's suing CEO Elon Musk for making what it called "false and misleading statements" on Twitter about taking the company private. And Facebook revealed Friday that the data of tens of millions of its users had been exposed to hackers. Host Amy Scott unpacks these stories with Marketplace Tech's Molly Wood.

