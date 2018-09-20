Trade tension tops the list of global growth’s biggest challenges

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … One of China’s biggest technology startups – dubbed the country’s Amazon for services – jumped more than 7 percent in its trading debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange after raising more than $4 billion dollars in its initial public offering. Then, global growth is forecast to plateau at just under 4 percent this year and next. We’ll talk to the OECD’s chief economist in Paris who says the biggest concern is trade. Afterwards, across Africa and Asia, many countries are questioning billions of dollars’ worth of Chinese investment in their economies. We’ll hear from Pakistan where China has invested $62 billion in ports, roads and power plants. Today's show is sponsored by Today's show is sponsored by Battelle (Battelle.org/QI), Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Purple Mattress (purple.com). (09/20/2018)