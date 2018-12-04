Too Much Vitamin D In Dog Food May Have Poisoned Pets, Spurring Recalls And FDA Alert

Dog owners are advised to check labels and remain alert to symptoms of vitamin D toxicity, after the FDA issued a warning that it found excessive — and possibly toxic — levels of the nutrient in certain dry dog foods and some pets have said exhibited signs of the poisoning.

The dog foods all come from a single as-yet-unnamed manufacturer and are marketed under at least eight brand names including Abound, Orlando and Natural Life, sold at Kroger, Lidl and other retailers, the FDA said.

You can see the full list of the recalled products on the FDA's web site.

"Testing found that samples of the dog food contained excessive, potentially toxic amounts of vitamin D," in some cases as much as 70 times the intended amount, the FDA said.

Natural Life and Nutrisca were the first brands to issue voluntary recalls early last month.

The FDA notes that its investigation into the issue is developing and additional brands could also be recalled.

The agency said it had received complaints from owners that their dogs suffered from vitamin D toxicity after eating the food.

Just like for people, the nutrient is an essential part of a healthy dog's diet. But too much vitamin D can lead to kidney failure and even death. Other signs of excessive consumption include "vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss," the FDA said.

It is advising owners who observe these symptoms to contact a veterinarian immediately. Taking a picture of the dog food label could also prove helpful. Suspected illnesses can be relayed to the FDA through its online reporting portal.

