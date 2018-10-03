Sen. Warren goes after housing affordability

We keep hearing about an affordability crisis in housing. Home prices and rents are going up, while wages aren't keeping pace. Add to that the shortage of homes for sale because builders aren’t building enough and current homeowners aren’t putting their homes on the market. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) recently introduced legislation to address the dearth of affordable housing. Warren’s bill would pump $50 billion a year into affordable home and apartment construction through local housing agencies and nonprofit developers.

