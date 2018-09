Here’s a very different way to sell a home from the usual: Go to a website. Plug in your address. Answer a few questions about the house. And wait about 24 hours to see if you get a cash offer. A handful of companies are buying up houses this way, including Zillow. The biggest player though, is Opendoor, which just collected a $400 million investment from Japanese conglomerate SoftBank.

