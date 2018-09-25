Ray Dalio on what debt cycles can tell us about financial crises

(U.S. Edition) Trade officials from the European Union and Japan are slated to meet up with U.S. trade rep Robert Lighthizer in an effort to band together against what they call unfair Chinese trade practices. Also, while the numbers show a strong overall economy, data is also showing that housing sales could be slowing down. Then, we talked to Ray Dalio, founder of the biggest hedge fund company in the world about his new book and the concept of debt cycles. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org). (09/25/2018)