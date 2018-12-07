OPEC reconvenes to try to find agreement on oil-production cuts

From the BBC World Service… OPEC is on day two of a meeting aimed at cutting the cartel’s production amid plunging global oil prices. With members struggling to agree, reports suggest some countries may receive exemptions in order to get a deal across the finish line before the weekend. Then, the Christian Democratic Union of Germany party will vote today on its next leader, who will be widely seen as chancellor in waiting as Angela Merkel prepares to exit politics when her term ends in 2021. And, with many worries about the nexus of business and politics in China, we look at the role the country’s 170,000 state-owned enterprises play in the economy.