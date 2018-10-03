One of China's highest-paid actresses isn't missing, she's in custody

(Markets Edition) Private employers in the U.S. made 230,000 hires, well above projections, according to Wednesday morning’s ADP survey. Meanwhile, we now know why one of China’s highest-paid actresses was missing for months: She’s been in custody, suspected of tax evasion and facing $129 million worth of fines. Then, we look at how rural areas are still struggling to get decent internet access, and how that struggle affects business at large. Today's show is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org), GAIN Capital Group, (gaincapital.com) and the I Love You But I Hate Your Politics podcast. (10/03/18)