A new IPO signals the rise of the hot pot industry

(U.S. Edition) Congress and the White House are nearing the Oct. 1 deadline for an agreement on a budget for the new fiscal year. But Congress is putting off some of the more contentious decisions, which include money for a border wall. Could a government shutdown be coming? Also, Airbnb has asked the SEC to let it pay people who rent out their places using Airbnb stock. Then, we move to food, where hot pot eateries are rising in popularity to the point where a Chinese chain is going public on the Hong Kong exchange. (09/24/2018)