The need for SNAP is moving to the countryside

(Markets Edition) The Trump Administration announced that it wants to make it tougher for legal immigrants to get permanent residency, which includes wanting non-cash programs to weigh against granting green cards. Also in public assistance, Congress is working on the massive farm bill, which includes the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). We look at how the need for SNAP is actually moving to more rural areas. Then, OPEC members met over the weekend and decided not to boost oil pumping. What does that mean going forward? (09/24/2018)