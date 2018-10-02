In Nebraska, resistance and negotiation along Keystone XL pipeline

TransCanada, the company behind the Keystone XL pipeline, is pressing forward with plans to build an oil pipeline between Alberta and Nebraska. Many landowners along Nebraska’s portion of the company’s planned route have joined the Nebraska Easement Action Team to help them resist the pipeline by refusing to sign easements or negotiate with the company. Others have even raised constitutional issues that will be argued in Nebraska’s Supreme Court in November. Other landowners who haven’t joined are trying to negotiate a better deal themselves.