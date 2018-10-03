NAFTA 2.0 carries a provision that takes aim at China

(U.S. Edition) It appears the newly negotiated USMCA trade agreement among the U.S., Canada and Mexico has a provision in it that targets China. Also, we look again at how Amazon has agreed to pay 350,000 of its workers at least $15 an hour. The trillion-dollar company might have found that balance between giving back and investing in itself. And, we look at how workers that have been displaced – meaning their jobs disappear – get on a faster path to recovery by living near their parents. Today's show is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org), GAIN Capital Group, (gaincapital.com) and the I Love You But I Hate Your Politics podcast. (10/03/18)