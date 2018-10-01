Mexico, Canada and the U.S. have almost done the deal ...

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... A new trade deal to replace NAFTA is about to be sealed, with the U.S., Canada and Mexico all involved. We hear what concessions Canada has made to see it through. Macedonia can clear its way to join the European Union if it changes its name, but Greece, plus a botched referendum, are standing in the way. We look at if #foodporn changed the restaurant industry for better or worse. Finally, it could soon become enshrined in British law: restaurant owners must pass on all tips to waiting staff. Today's show is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org), GAIN Capital Group, (gaincapital.com) and Selligent (selligent.com). (10/01/18)