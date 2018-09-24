Mergers Monday

We're starting the week with two big mergers in the headlines: SiriusXM is buying the streaming music pioneer Pandora, and American fashion company Michael Kors is expected to buy Versace, the Italian fashion house. Those deals have more in common than you might think. Then, speaking of bilateral deals, Iowa's agriculture secretary wants the United States to "re-engage" in trade talks with China, Canada and Mexico, which are some of farmers' biggest customers. We talked with him about how his state is feeling the trade war. Plus: Why you should buy art from women.