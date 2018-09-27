Let's talk about college debt.

(Markets Edition) The Federal Reserve announced a raise in interest rates yesterday. We review Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's speech on the limits of the central bank in steering the American economy. Also, a new study finds that student debt is widening the wealth gap between black and white households. We look at the ways in which borrowing and support for borrowing, differs between black and white college students and grads. And for students heading to college, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid opens on Oct. 1. Personal finance expert Beth Kobliner wants to encourage families to have “the talk” about borrowing for college early. Today's show is sponsored by Battelle (Battelle.org/QI), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace) and Purple Mattress (purple.com). (09/27/18)