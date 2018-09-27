Let's look at the big picture

As the United States and Mexico finalize details of a trade agreement, the Trump administration has written a rule that Mexican auto manufacturers pay workers a $16 hourly wage or face a 2.5 percent tariff. But the extra taxes might be cheaper than raising wages. We'll look at what a deal could mean for labor in Mexico, plus give an update on the World Trade Organization and trade talks with Japan. Then: 70 mm film is making a comeback in Hollywood, and that means there’s a revival in the fading film projectionist workforce.