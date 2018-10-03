Last CEO standing

Most of today's show is devoted to our conversation with Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase. We talked about what it was like managing the bank and tangling with the government during the financial crisis, and how he sees his role in today's economy. We also asked Dimon what keeps him up at night. President Donald Trump used the term "time value of money" to defend himself against a New York Times report debunking his self-made origin story and implicating him in tax fraud. But what does that actually mean?