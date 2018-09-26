India's private firms excluded from using national ID card data

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... The world's biggest biometric data scheme gets a legal green light, but private firms are excluded from using data gathered by India's national ID cards. Online ticket re-sales form a massive industry – we speak to victims of re-sale scams and find out how it dents the long-term survival of the music industry. Also, a Harry Potter-themed bar pops up in London to attract millennials. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com). (09/26/2018)