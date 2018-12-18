Harshing the mellow at the US-Canada border

Following a seemingly endless stream of scandals at Facebook, the NAACP is asking people to logout of the social media platform Tuesday. And despite low unemployment, a new HUD report shows homelessness rose this year. Plus, border patrol agents at the U.S.-Canada crossing in Michigan, which has legalized recreational marijuana use, are closely scrutinizing travelers associated with the pot trade, causing some to give up on doing business in the U.S. altogether.

Today's show is sponsored by Indeed, Selligent and the Alliance for Lifetime Income.