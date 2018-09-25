The hardest part of campaign fundraising is asking for funds

(Markets Edition) The European Union announced a system that lets companies buy things from Iran, a payments-through-bartering system that’s called the “Special Purpose Vehicle.” We ask how this fits in with talk surrounding economic sanctions. Also, the Federal Reserve is meeting Tuesday and Wednesday to talk about the economy and the cost of borrowing. Then, with midterm elections coming, we look at one of the most difficult tasks for first-time candidates: Asking for money. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org). (09/25/2018)