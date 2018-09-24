Related Program: 
Gulf Stories Moment 9/24/18

By & 1 hour ago

In this week's Gulf Stories Moment, Dr. Bill Huth, a distinguished university professor with the University of West Florida, discusses artificial reefs that are also underwater works of art.
Credit UWF

Gulf Stories Moment 1/8/18

By & Jan 5, 2018
UWF

In this week's Gulf Stories Moment, Dr. Scott Keller, professor of marketing, supply chain logistics and economics at the University of West Florida, discusses the major users of ports in the Gulf of Mexico. 