Glassdoor CEO says where you work is one of the most important decisions of your life

Glassdoor is one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites. It’s probably best known as a place where you can rate your employer and get salary information for different companies. Before co-founding Glassdoor, chief executive Robert Hohman started his career as a software developer at Microsoft and was one of the earliest employees to work on Microsoft Expedia Travel Services, an online travel platform that would later become Expedia. Hohman sat down with us to talk about why he became interested in starting this company and the importance of transparency in employment.

