Ghosting jobs like bad Tinder dates

Have you ever left someone on read because you just didn't want to date them anymore? More and more people are doing that with their jobs. We talk to the Washington Post’s Danielle Paquette about the growing trend of workers "ghosting" their employers. Then: Are you maximizing your flexible spending account? Millions of Americans still have money in their FSAs, which most have to spend before the year’s end. We look at how some workers are rapidly spending the money before it’s too late. Plus: We go over the latest on auto tariffs, trade and the U.S. budget deficit with the Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell and Politico’s Sudeep Reddy for the Weekly Wrap.