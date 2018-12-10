France’s Yellow Vest protests have real economic impact

From the BBC World Service… Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has been officially charged by Japanese prosecutors for under-reporting his income, but he denies any wrongdoing. And new figures from France’s central bank show the ongoing Yellow Vest demonstrations against higher fuel taxes are starting to hit the economy in real ways, leading the country's finance minister to call the situation an economic catastrophe. Plus, have you ever been called the wrong name at work and just let it slide? We chat about the repercussions of wrong names in the workplace and what you can do to correct an ongoing problem.