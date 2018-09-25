European Union helps Iran evade U.S. sanctions

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... The EU is setting up a payment system that will allow businesses to continue trading with Iran, after U.S. sanctions are reintroduced. A 48-hour general strike has started in Argentina, as people protest huge cuts in public spending – which the government agreed to in exchange for a $50 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund to help out with the country's economic woes. Finally, India has rolled out a multi-billion dollar health insurance system that will provide cover for almost half of its population. The scheme, dubbed "Modicare" after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comes just ahead of the country's general elections in 2019. But are India's hospitals ready for such an ambitious project? Today's show is sponsored by Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org). (09/25/2018)