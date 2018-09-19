Chris Dodd and Barney Frank discuss the politics of a financial crisis

(Markets Edition) Early Wednesday trading witnessed a 126-point rise for the Dow, along with a boost for one of the benchmarks of U.S. interest rates. We check in with a market analyst for more. Then, we talk to the two people responsible for spearheading the big financial reform law in Congress, 10 years after the collapse of Lehman Brothers and the following financial crisis: Former Congressman Barney Frank and former Sen. Chris Dodd. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com). (09/19/2018)