China defends retaliation to U.S. tariffs

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … At the world economic forum in China, officials on Tuesday morning defended the country's economic policies after the latest round of tariffs with the U.S. Liberia – the west African country founded by freed American slaves – has launched an investigation to trace $100 million worth of newly printed notes that have vanished. Sri Lanka's Hambantota port cost about $1.5 billion, but already the country is concerned it will not be able to pay back the money it borrowed from China to build it. (09/19/2018)